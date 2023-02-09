 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twitter extends free API access, adds a new free tier

Moneycontrol News
Feb 09, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST

Basic access to the Twitter API will now cost $100 per month, the free tier will be limited to 1500 tweets per month

Twitter has announced that it will extend free access to the platform’s Application Programming Interface (API) for developers to February 13.

The Elon Musk-led social media platform said that it would be introducing a new paid basic access tier for developers, that will offer them low-level API usage and access to Twitter’s Ads API for $100 per month.

When Twitter initially announced the plans to charge for API access, many were worried that helpful bots — bots that help with reminders or saving videos, for instance — will go offline because most of the bot makers refused to pay for access to the API.

