Twitter begins accepting review requests for suspended accounts

Twitter has announced that it will start taking review requests for suspended accounts.

The Elon Musk led company announced late last month, that users will be able to appeal account suspensions, and that it will take less severe actions rather than banning accounts outright.

The company has stated that it has now begun the appeals process for suspended accounts. To submit a request for review, users will have to visit the help section and fill out a form to complete their request, following which their suspensions would be re-evaluated.

For now, this is limited to locked or suspended accounts that are able to still log-in to the service.

Previously, Twitter clarified that it will not reinstate accounts that were engaged in illegal activity, "threats of harm or violence, large-scale spam and platform manipulation, or when there was no recent appeal to have the account reinstated."

Moneycontrol News