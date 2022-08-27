The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 feels like a solid upgrade over its predecessor. Samsung has got all the basics right and for those who find this ‘fold’ form factor appealing, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is quite literally the closest you’ll get to perfection.

The wait is over! Apple is sending out invites for its annual iPhone launch event, which is scheduled to take place on September 7, 2022. The invitation, which comes with the tagline "Far out"' is for an in-person launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater. The Cupertino-based company is likely to unveil four new iPhone models—iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Besides this, Apple may also launch new watches and new AirPods, reports have said.

The Sony DualSense Edge controller comes with two new buttons on the back, updated joysticks and trigger buttons, two function buttons, and a reinforced USB design. The controller also features a number of software-based customisation options for creating a completely personalized controller experience. The back buttons (LB and RB) now allow for remapping controls. The new joystick comes with changeable caps which can be switched between standard, high dome, and low dome. The new DualSense Edge wireless controller’s entire joystick module is replaceable. The user can adjust the stick sensitivity as well as the dead zones. The trigger buttons on the top can also be adjusted.

The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro is a no-nonsense gaming laptop that is built to squeeze every last drop of performance out of its hardware. It offers excellent performance, a vibrant display, a comfortable keyboard, good speakers, tons of ports, a reliable cooling system, and a solid build. The notebook does have a few issues such as a bulky design and sub-par battery life. The good, however, easily outweigh the bad and the ‘cons’ aren’t things to be concerned about when looking for a high-performance gaming laptop.

DuckDuckGo's @duck email addresses are now open to everyone. The search engine's Email Protection beta is no longer on the wait list, and anyone can now sign up for the service to try it out. Email Protection Beta is a free email forwarding service, where you can make multiple unique ids, to be used for sites that exist only to target you for ads. For example, newsletter subscriptions. Once set up, the mail will automatically be forwarded to your @duck mail address, and the service will remove all the hidden trackers on the email, and then forward it back to your primary email address. The service also allows you to randomly generate one-use email ids, meant to be used for sites that you don't trust. These also work the same way, and keep your original email id hidden.

Google collects the most amount of data out of its users, according to a new study done on companies that collect them. The study by StockApps goes through a list of companies that deal with user data, and categorises them according to the type of data they collect. Google tops the list and collects 39 different types of data from its daily users across its products and services.