The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

For a 4K LED smart TV, the Sony Bravia X80K comes with a hefty price tag. However, the X80K is anything but your average 4K LED smart TV. The Bravia X80K’s picture quality is always up to the mark, while the TV is particularly good at upscaling content and maintaining colour vibrancy.

As many as 54 percent of people in India turn to social media when looking for factual information, according to a global study by Oxford University Press (OUP). The research-led campaign 'The Matter of Fact' looked at the level of understanding of how truths are identified and sources validated.

Fifteen years after its launch, the iPhone continues to be Apple’s crown jewel. Apple’s first iPhone was released in June 2007. The firm made a total of $1.55 trillion from the device between the third quarter of 2007 and the second quarter of 2022.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently told Input Mag that the Nothing Phone (1) would be powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC as opposed to a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or newer mid-tier, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip. Pei also said that the Snapdragon 778G+ chip on the Nothing Phone (1) is custom-tuned for the device.

Samsung Electronics has announced that it has started initial production of chips using a new optimised 3nm process, using a Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistor architecture.

What OnePlus is offering with the Nord 2T is balance. The Nord 2T doesn’t excel in just one particular area but delivers an excellent overall smartphone experience in the mid-range. If you are looking for a good smartphone under Rs 30,000 that can do everything, then the OnePlus Nord 2T fits the bill.