The next Tomb Raider game will be published by Amazon

Moneycontrol News
Dec 16, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST

The last Tomb Raider game was released in 2018

(Image Courtesy: Square Enix/Crystal Dynamics)

Lara Croft's next big adventure will be in collaboration with Amazon Games. Crystal Dynamics will still handle development duties on the title, and the studio has announced that it will use Epic's Unreal Engine 5 to bring the next game to life.

The last title in the Tomb Raider franchise was released in 2018. Shadow of the Tomb Raider was published by Square Enix and developed by Crystal Dynamics.

It was met with mostly positive reception from critics and fans but the franchise rights were sold to Embracer Group earlier this year.

“Tomb Raider is one of the most beloved IPs in entertainment history,” said Christoph Hartmann, VP of Amazon Games, in a press statement.

“Amazon Games is committed to bringing players games of the highest quality, from the best developers, across all variety of platforms and genres, and we’re honored by the opportunity to work with this storied developer and franchise," Hatmann added.

Crystal Dynamics took over development duties on the franchise in 2006 with Tomb Raider: Legend and have worked on all the titles released till now, including the recently concluded reboot trilogy.