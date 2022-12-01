 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The important takeaways from Neuralink's show and tell 2022

Moneycontrol News
Dec 01, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

Elon Musk's brain-machine fusion company expects human trials to start in the next five to six months

Elon Musk's massive bet on Brain-Machine fusion appears to be on the right track. At an update event held recently, Neuralink showed a demo of a monkey with a chip implant that was able to control a cursor using his brain.

"He can't actually spell," said Musk during the event. "I don't want to oversell this thing."

Musk said that the company's eventual goal is to make a generalised I/O interface for the brain, that could theoretically help the disabled to have a second chance at life.

He stressed that Neuralink devices were designed to blend in, and not be outwardly obvious in a way that could turn people away.

The company has been perfecting its device for the brain that consists of a tiny implant called N1, that is roughly equivalent in size to a single rupee coin. It has 1024 channels that can record and stimulate.