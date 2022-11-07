Telegram latest updates brings new features: Topics in Groups, Collectible Usernames, more

Telegram is rolling out new updates to enhance its user experience as well as bring new features. The latest Telegram Messenger update will bring new features including Topics in Groups, Collectible Usernames, and new interfaces for operating systems.

Additionally, Voice-to-text for Video messages is also bring introduced for Telegram’s premium users. Premium users will also have access to 12 new emoji packs. Moreover, the Android, iOS, and desktop versions of the app has also received several interface-driven updates.

Telegram’s CEO & Founder, Pavel Durov wrote, “I feel particularly excited about today’s Telegram update. It adds topics to large groups, transforming these linear chats into slick mobile-friendly versions of good old Internet Forums.”

Telegram groups can support huge communities with hundreds of thousands of users. To keep these chats easy to read, groups with over 200 members can now enable topics and create separate spaces for any subject. This feature is intended specifically for large groups, adding new ways to customise their chats and promote discussion.

In addition to one basic username, users can now assign multiple collectible usernames to each of their accounts and public chats. The update to Voice-to-Text for video messages adds the same functionality to video messages, allowing Premium users to get an instant text transcript.

Dark themes have been updated for users on iOS, making colours more balanced with better blurring effects as they scroll in chats and the chat list. Changing the text size in Chat Settings on Android now increases the size of all chat text including link previews, reply headers, and more. Check out all the new features and updates coming to the latest version of Telegram here.