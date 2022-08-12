Telegram founder Pavel Durov says Apple is holding back major updates to the platform

Telegram founder Pavel Durov posted his thoughts on the latest update for the iOS version of Telegram being stuck in an, "obscure review process".

In the post, Durov says that the new update will "revolutionize how people express themselves in messaging" but it has been stuck in Apple's review process for apps for over two weeks, "without any explanation or feedback provided by Apple".

He went on to say that if Telegram, "one of the top 10 most popular apps globally" is getting the cold shoulder, then smaller app companies and developers must have it event worse.

Durov stated that the, "obscure review process" causes direct financial losses to thousands of apps globally, and that harm, "goes on top of the 30% tax Apple and Google take from app developers".

According to them, that amount pays for the resources needed to review apps, but app developers rarely get a glimpse of the process, or how the reviews are conducted.

Durov concluded his post by saying that EU regulators and countries elsewhere, were slowly starting to look, "into these abusive practices" but "the economic damage that has already been inflicted by Apple on the tech industry won't be undone".

The European union recently mandated a single, universal charging standard from fall 2024, that will require all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold within the country to use a universal USB Type-C charging standard.

The political intervention comes after companies failed to reach a common solution, forcing the EU to step in and mandate a universal standard.