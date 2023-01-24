 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tecno Phantom X2 Pro sale in India is live starting today: Check price, specs, offers

Jan 24, 2023 / 07:14 PM IST

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in India is set at Rs 49,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB configuration.

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is available for purchase in India starting today. The smartphone was released in international markets back in December 2022 but only made its way to India last week.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Price in India

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in India is set at Rs 49,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB configuration. Amazon is offering customers a Rs 5,000 additional exchange bonus and a 12-moth Prime membership on the purchase of the Phantom X2 Pro. The phone is available in Mars Orange and Stardust Grey colour options.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Specifications