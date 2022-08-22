Sony HT-S400 soundbar with wireless subwoofer launched in India for Rs 21,990

Sony has officially unveiled a new mid-tier soundbar in India. The Sony HT-S400 soundbar comes with a powerful wireless subwoofer and S-Force PRO Front Surround technology.

The Sony HT-S400 soundbar is priced at Rs 21,990 in India. The new HT-S400 home theatre system is available for purchase across all Sony Centers, E-commerce portals, www.ShopatSC.com portal, and major electronic stores across India.

The HT-S400 soundbar with the woofer offers a total sound output of 330W. The front speakers include an X-Balanced Speaker Unit, which features a unique rectangular shape that maximizes the diaphragm. Additionally, the separated notch edge on the X-Balanced speaker unit improves vertical amplitude symmetry, which is essential for clear sound quality.

The soundbar comes with a powerful wireless subwoofer with a large 160mm speaker unit to deliver a deeper, richer bass sound. The HT-S400 also supports S-Force PRO Front Surround technology and Dolby Digital to offer an immersive surround sound experience.

Sony-developed recycled plastic is used in the subwoofer rear panel of the HT-S400. The soundbar also supports voice control through the remote control. The HT-S400 home theatre system also features effortless Bravia integration.