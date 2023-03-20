Security flaw in Google Pixel's Markup tool can reveal sensitive information

A security flaw in Pixel's screenshot editing utility Markup may allow bad actors to restore cropped or edited images and potentially discover sensitive information.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the vulnerability was discovered by reverse engineers Simon Aarons and David Buchanan and reported to Google in early January. While the flaw has been fixed with the March 2023 update, older photos may still be at risk.

Dubbed "acropalypse," the flaw allows bad actors to partially recover the original, unedited image data of the cropped photo.

For instance, if you were to send someone a screenshot of your bank card with numbers redacted, another user might be able to un-censor the image and recover your card credentials.

In the example image, the engineers were able to recover 80 percent of the original image, including the credentials. Only the top 20 percent of the image was corrupted.

Moneycontrol News