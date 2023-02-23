Samsung's R&D centre in Noida 'worked on key features' in Galaxy S23 series

Samsung India has announced that engineers from its R&D center in India have contributed to key features in the flagship Galaxy S23 series of smartphones.

The Samsung R&D Institute in Noida (SRI-N) is one of three major research institutes in India for the South Korean technology conglomerate. The other two are Bengaluru and Delhi.

Also Read | Samsung begins early deliveries of Galaxy S23 series for pre-order customers

The team worked on important features for Samsung's flagship, such as 'Galaxy to Share' which allows users to share customisations and settings across phones.

Moneycontrol News