Samsung launches the M14 5G in India: Check here for price, specifications

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M14 5G in India. The mid-range smartphone is powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 1330 SoC and has a 6000 mAh battery.

Pricing and availability

The Android smartphone has been priced starting at Rs 13,490 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB variant will cost you Rs 14,990.

The smartphone comes in Blue, Dark Blue, and Silver color variants, and will be available at authorized Samsung retailers, Samsung's official online store, and Amazon India from April 21, 2023.

Moneycontrol News