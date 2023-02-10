Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra durability, repairability put to the test and here's how it fared

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series was recently unveiled in India. The line-up included the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Now, the top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra just went through an extensive durability test.

PBKreviews recently put the Galaxy S23 Ultra through its paces in a full teardown video, which shows just how durable Samsung’s ultra-premium flagship is. First off, the screen of the Galaxy S23 Ultra survives basic coin scratches and only showed scratches at level 8 after going at it with Mohs mineral picks. However, deeper groves were visible at level 9.

The video also reveals the back of the Galaxy S23 Ultra to be quite durable, exhibiting an identical level of scratch resistance. In the drop test, the phone’s screen cracked after dropping it directly on concrete after a waist height drop. The back panel also cracked after a similar drop.

