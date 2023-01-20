Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices revealed ahead of February 1 launch

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S23 series on February 1 in India and globally. While several reports have been floating about the specifications and design of the Galaxy S23 series, a more recent leak gives us a detailed look at the Galaxy S23 series’ prices in the US.

After the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices leaked in Australia, a reddit post was recently uploaded, detailing the Galaxy S23 series pricing in the US. It is worth noting that the post only details baseline pricing of the Galaxy S23 line-up, although the devices come in multiple configurations.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Expected Prices

The Samsung Galaxy S23 price will starts from $799.99 in the US, which is approximately Rs 65,000, for the 8GB/128GB configuration. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price will starts from $999.99 in the US, which is approximately Rs 81,200, for the 8GB/256GB configuration.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will also be offered with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Galaxy S23 Plus will also come with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price could start from $1,199.99 (roughly Rs 97,500) for the base 8GB/256GB configuration. Additionally, the S23 Ultra also comes in a 12GB/512GB trim.

Commenting on the upcoming launch, Dr TM Roh, President & Head of MX Business, Samsung Electronics, said, "There’s no better example of Samsung delivering on this vision than the Galaxy S series. This year, Galaxy S series has extended our innovation heritage by doubling down on our fundamentals."

