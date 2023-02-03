Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series pre-booking opens in India: Check price, offers, availability

Samsung has opened pre-bookings for the Galaxy Book 3 series of laptops in India.

The South Korean technology major recently announced the new series of premium laptops at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Apart from top of the line specs, the laptops also offer a multi-device experience. Users can control their Galaxy tabs or Galaxy smartphones with their Galaxy Book 3, allowing them to use the device's keyboard and trackpad between devices.

If you own a Galaxy smartphone, you can also transfer sizeable RAW files straight from the camera rolls. You can also carry over web sessions from one device to the other.

Also Read | Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series unveiled Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series availability and offers Related stories The best smartphone cameras of 2022

The best TWS Bluetooth earbuds of 2022

'Indian VR gaming market will leap with free roam VR experience': Zero Latency's Parinitaa Rajgarhia... For now, all three variants of the laptop will only be available in the graphite color scheme. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 can be pre-booked now, whereas the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be up for bookings starting February 14. Customers will also be eligible for bank cashbacks upto Rs 10,000 for the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, and upto Rs 8,000 for the Galaxy Book 3 Pro laptops. As part of pre-book offers, Galaxy Book 3 Ultra bookings are also eligible for a massive discount on Samsung's M8 Smart Monitor, which will only cost them Rs 1,999, as opposed to the sales price of Rs 50,900. On the purchase of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro with Intel's Core i7 processors, customers can avail benefits worth Rs 16,000, and double their storage from 512GB to 1TB at no extra cost. On the purchase of the Intel Core i5 variant of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, customers can pick up the Galaxy Buds 2 at a special price of Rs 1,999. Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India officially confirmed Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series price in India The 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Ultra with a Core-i9 processor, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage has been priced at Rs 2,81,990. The 16-inch Core-i7 variant of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is priced at Rs 1,79,990, while the model with Core-i7 and 512GB has been priced at Rs 1,63,990. The Core-i5 variant of the 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage has been priced at Rs 1,55,990. The 16-inch variant of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro with Core-i7 and 512GB of storage is priced at Rs 1,49,990, while the 1TB model is priced at Rs 1,65,990. The 14-inch variant of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro with Core-i7 and 1TB of storage has been priced at Rs 1,55,990. The 14-inch Core-i7 and 512GB model will cost Rs 1,39,990. The 14-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro with Core-i5 and 512GB of storage will be priced at Rs 1,31,990.

Moneycontrol News