Samsung Galaxy A14 4G affordable smartphone launched with 50 MP triple cameras, Android 13, 5,000 mAh battery

Carlsen Martin
Mar 02, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G price and availability is yet to be announced

Samsung has quietly launched a new budget 4G smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G comes with a triple-camera setup, a large battery, a tall full HD display, and the latest operating system.

Launched on February 28 in Malaysia, the price and availability of Samsung Galaxy A14 4G weren’t announced. Samsung’s latest affordable smartphones comes in Black, Silver, and Dark Red.

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G specifications 

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2.0GHz, which reports suggests is the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.