Samsung Galaxy A14 4G affordable smartphone launched with 50 MP triple cameras, Android 13, 5,000 mAh battery

Samsung has quietly launched a new budget 4G smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G comes with a triple-camera setup, a large battery, a tall full HD display, and the latest operating system.

Launched on February 28 in Malaysia, the price and availability of Samsung Galaxy A14 4G weren’t announced. Samsung’s latest affordable smartphones comes in Black, Silver, and Dark Red.

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2.0GHz, which reports suggests is the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

The chip is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. Samsung's Extended RAM Plus feature will allow the phone to use up to 6GB of internal storage as virtual RAM. The Galaxy A14 4G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W charging over a USB-C port.

For optics, the A14 4G opts for a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultrawide unit, and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the notch houses a 13 MP selfie camera. The Galaxy A14 4G runs on Android 13 out of the box with Samsung's One UI skin on top. For security, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader and biometric face unlock. Connectivity options include 4G, Dual-SIM, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, a headphone jack, and more.

Carlsen Martin