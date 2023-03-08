Salesforce and OpenAI partner to bring ChatGPT to Slack

Salesforce, creators of enterprise instant messaging solution Slack, have announced a partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI to integrate the chatbot sensation with the platform and also bring more generative AI to it.

The new app built by OpenAI using Slack's platform tools is in testing and has a waitlist for people who want to try it.

Salesforce says that the integration allows for "instant conversation summaries, research tools, and writing assistance directly in Slack to help millions of companies work more productively".

Moneycontrol News