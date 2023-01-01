Roundup: The best smartwatches of 2022

There’s one gadget segment that grew exponentially through 2022 – smartwatches. According to Counterpoint Research, smartwatches grew by 30% year on year (YOY) in the third quarter of (Q3) 2022 alone. During the same quarter India became the biggest smartwatch market in the world with a whopping 171% growth over the same quarter in 2021. The volumes were driven by budget smartwatches pushing home-grown Indian brands like boAt and Noise to the forefront. In Q3 2022, Noise ranked third in terms of global shipments.

Smartwatches got ‘smarter’, adding more wellness features to the mix. Apple launched the Apple Watch Ultra, its most rugged smartwatch in a year that also saw Google unveil its first Pixel smartwatch. The Pixel watch was a great showcase for Wear OS and also leveraged the Fitbit connection (the brand is now owned by Google). It’s one of the best smartwatches we tried but is currently unavailable in the Indian market.

These are the best smartwatches that we checked out in 2022:

1. Apple Watch Ultra: it’s the biggest overhaul of the Apple Watch ever and one of our favourites for 2022. The Ultra is geared for the outdoors and active lifestyles; Apple has pitched it as the most rugged Apple Watch they’ve built. It’s crafted with aerospace-grade titanium for the perfect balance of heft, durability and corrosion resistance. It’s not just the durable form (with a raised glass that is less prone to scratches), the large 1.92-inch screen is also noteworthy, probably the most immersive on any smartwatch. There’s also the cool ‘Action’ button that you can customise to launch an app or your favourite workout and the best battery life on any Apple Watch thus far. (Rs 89,900)

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: probably the best Google Wear OS watch that you can buy right now. Samsung launched two variants of its flagship Galaxy Watch this year. It’s the Pro version that has our attention with its rugged exteriors. It’s finished with a Titanium Case and a Sapphire Crystal display; it makes the Pro twice as tougher as last year’s Galaxy Watch 4. The Watch 5 Pro is kitted with heaps of sensors including a new temperature sensor with infrared technology. Battery life also gets a boost over its predecessor. (Rs 44,999 onwards)

3. Fitbit Sense 2: comes with a slew of wellness features and a new sleep profile that breaks down your sleep data each month and pinpoints how you can improve your sleep based on 10 key sleep metrics. It’s one of the only smartwatches in India with an ECG monitor and can also track your skin temperature variations. This year’s Sense includes a Body Response sensor, which measures cEDA for all-day stress management. The new physical button on the left spine is a welcome design change, the Sense 2 also scores on battery life. (Rs 24,999) 4. Garmin Epix: features one of the most vivid (AMOLED) displays out there. The Epix is designed for the most gruelling outdoor pursuits and yet won’t look out of place in the boardroom with its premium fit and finish. We’re partial to the Sapphire-Black Titanium version, with a fibre-reinforced polymer finish. You get more than 40 built-in indoor and outdoor workout modes and the Body battery feature that’s one of our favourites on a Garmin wearable. The Epix offers Spotify integration and promises 6-day battery life with GPS on (Rs 89,990 onwards) 5. Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch: powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform, this one’s 30% faster than the fifth Gen Fossil. It’s one of the best adverts for Wear OS with Spotify integration and Google Pay support. The Gen 6 and comes with a bunch of watch faces and optional straps that allow you to make a personalised fashion statement. The fast charging feature – 1 to 80% in just 30 minutes – is a definite plus. (Rs 23,995) 6. Amazfit Falcon: Amazfit’s priciest smartwatch is also its most durable. It’s loaded with wellness features and also includes 150-plus built-in sports modes. The Falcon boasts of a water-resistance rating of 20 ATM. It’s crafted with an aircraft-grade TC4 titanium unibody and a sapphire crystal glass screen. The Falcon is corrosion-resistant and durable enough to pass 15 military-grade tests. Amazfit is playing up the AI-powered Zepp Coach, a self-developed smart coaching algorithm that provides tailored guidance based on your unique profile. (Rs 44,999) 7. OnePlus Nord smartwatch: is one of the best-looking budget smartwatches with an alloy frame and stainless steel buckle. You can swap the strap with third-party 22 mm watch bands and customise your look with an array of watch faces. At 52.4 g, it’s almost feather light. The Nord smartwatch features a vibrant display (1.78-inches / 326 x 446 pixels / 326 PPI) with a 60Hz refresh rate that offers great visibility. (Rs 4,999)

Ashwin Rajagopalan

