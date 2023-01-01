 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Roundup: The best smartwatches of 2022

Ashwin Rajagopalan
Jan 01, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST

More wellness features, sturdier build for the outdoor life and materials and finish that would not look out of place in a boardroom: all the reasons we liked these 7 smartwatches in 2022.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a new temperature sensor with infrared technology.

There’s one gadget segment that grew exponentially through 2022 – smartwatches. According to Counterpoint Research, smartwatches grew by 30% year on year (YOY) in the third quarter of (Q3) 2022 alone. During the same quarter India became the biggest smartwatch market in the world with a whopping 171% growth over the same quarter in 2021. The volumes were driven by budget smartwatches pushing home-grown Indian brands like boAt and Noise to the forefront. In Q3 2022, Noise ranked third in terms of global shipments.

Smartwatches got ‘smarter’, adding more wellness features to the mix. Apple launched the Apple Watch Ultra, its most rugged smartwatch in a year that also saw Google unveil its first Pixel smartwatch. The Pixel watch was a great showcase for Wear OS and also leveraged the Fitbit connection (the brand is now owned by Google). It’s one of the best smartwatches we tried but is currently unavailable in the Indian market.

These are the best smartwatches that we checked out in 2022:

1. Apple Watch Ultra: it’s the biggest overhaul of the Apple Watch ever and one of our favourites for 2022. The Ultra is geared for the outdoors and active lifestyles; Apple has pitched it as the most rugged Apple Watch they’ve built. It’s crafted with aerospace-grade titanium for the perfect balance of heft, durability and corrosion resistance. It’s not just the durable form (with a raised glass that is less prone to scratches), the large 1.92-inch screen is also noteworthy, probably the most immersive on any smartwatch. There’s also the cool ‘Action’ button that you can customise to launch an app or your favourite workout and the best battery life on any Apple Watch thus far. (Rs 89,900)

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: probably the best Google Wear OS watch that you can buy right now. Samsung launched two variants of its flagship Galaxy Watch this year. It’s the Pro version that has our attention with its rugged exteriors. It’s finished with a Titanium Case and a Sapphire Crystal display; it makes the Pro twice as tougher as last year’s Galaxy Watch 4. The Watch 5 Pro is kitted with heaps of sensors including a new temperature sensor with infrared technology. Battery life also gets a boost over its predecessor. (Rs 44,999 onwards)