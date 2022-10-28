Redmi Note 12 5G launched with 120Hz OLED Display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC alongside Note 12 Pro series

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 12 Pro series in China, bringing the Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Discovery Edition to the fray. However, Xiaomi also announced the vanilla Redmi Note 12 5G alongside their ‘Pro’ counterparts.

Redmi Note 12 Price

The Redmi Note 12 5G price is set at CNY 1,199 (Roughly Rs 13,700) for the base 4GB/128GB variant. Additionally, the Redmi Note 12 5G also comes in 6GB/128GB, 8G/128GB, and 8GB/256GB configurations that will set you back CNY 1,299 (Roughly Rs 14,800), CNY 1,499 (Roughly Rs 17,100), and CNY 1,699 (Roughly Rs 19,400), respectively.

The Redmi Note 12 5G comes in Midnight Dark, Mirror Porcelain White, and Trim Blue colours. Xiaomi has not provided a launch date for the Redmi Note 12 series outside China but we expect the Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Note 12 Pro+ to arrive in India in the coming months.

Redmi Note 12 Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Note 12 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The handset runs Android 12 based on MIUI 13.

The Note 12 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 33W fast charging support. For optics, the Note 12 comes with a 48 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there’s an 8 MP selfie camera. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack.