Realme GT 2 Pro debuts as India's most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone: All you need to know

The Realme GT 2 Pro has officially been unveiled in India. Realme’s latest flagship is the second phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset to debut in India’s sub-50K smartphone market, following the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. Here’s an in-depth look at the specifications of the Realme GT 2 Pro.

Realme GT 2 Pro Price in India

The Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at Rs 49,999 in India for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phone is also available in a 12GB/256GB model that will set you back Rs 57,999. However, the Realme GT 2 Pro will be available for Rs 44,999 and 52,999 for the 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB models, respectively as part of an introductory offer.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is available in Paper White, Paper Green, and Steel Black colour options. The phone will go on sale in India on April 14 through the company's official store and Flipkart.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The chip is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 65W SuperDart Charge support. It also runs Android 12 based on Realme UI 3.0. The phone also has a new and improved cooling system.

The Realme GT 2 Pro sports a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. The phone opts for a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a touch sampling rate up to 1000Hz. It has a pixel density of 525 ppi and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res Audio certification.

For optics, the Realme GT 2 Pro uses a 50 MP Sony IMX 766 sensor with OIS, a 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide shooter with a 150-degree FoV, and a 3 MP Ultra-micro lens with 40x magnification. There’s also a 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture up front.The phone is made from a bio-based polymer and is ISCC-certified to create 35.5 percent less carbon emissions during the manufacturing process.