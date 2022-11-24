 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro+ launching in India on December 8: Check expected price, specifications

Carlsen Martin
Nov 24, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST

The Realme 10 Pro+ recently debuted in China as the first smartphone in Realme’s ‘number’ series to feature a curved screen.

The Realme 10 Pro series has got an official launch date in India. The Realme 10 Pro series was recently unveiled in China, bringing two new smartphones to the ‘number’ series – Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+.

The Realme 10 Pro series launch in India will take place on December 8 at 12:30 pm (IST). Realme’s invite mentions ’10 Pro series’, which suggests that the vanilla Realme 10 4G and Realme 10 5G won’t be unveiled at the event. The Realme 10 Pro+ recently debuted in China as the first smartphone in Realme’s ‘number’ series to feature a curved screen.

Realme 10 Pro Series Expected Pricing in India

The Realme 10 Pro features a starting price of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,300) in China, while the Realme 10 Pro+ price is set at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,400) for the based model. We expect the Realme 10 Pro’s price in India to fall in the sub-20K segment, while the Realme 10 Pro+ will fall in the sub-25K space.

Realme 10 Pro+ Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with the Mali-G68 GPU. The same chip was used on the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+. The Realme 10 Pro+ comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The handset runs Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top.