Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro+ launched with 120Hz display, 108 MP camera, Android 13

Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 07:26 PM IST

The Realme 10 Pro price in China starts from CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,300) for the base 8GB/256GB variant. Here are more details

Realme has officially launched its 10 Pro series in China. The Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus’ arrival comes in the heels of the global unveiling of the vanilla Realme 10 4G.

Here is a lowdown on the latest devices launched by Realme:

Realme 10 Pro Price

The Realme 10 Pro price in China starts from CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,300) for the base 8GB/256GB variant, while the 12GB/256GB model will set you back CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs 21,700). The Realme 10 Pro is offered in Night, Ocean, and Starlight colours.

Realme 10 Pro+ Price 

The Realme 10 Pro+ price in China starts from CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,400) for the base 8GB/128GB variant. Additionally, the Plus model is also available in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations that will set you back CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 22,850) and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 26,250), respectively. The Realme 10 Pro is offered in Night, Ocean, and Starlight colours.