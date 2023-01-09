 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Realme 10 Pro Plus Review: A solid sub-25K smartphone but that curved display is the star of the show

Carlsen Martin
Jan 09, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST

But looks aren't everything, so here's what we think about the Realme 10 Pro+ beyond its good looks.

Last year, Realme took the ‘Number’ series to uncharted territories with the launch of the Realme 9 Pro+, pushing the series to India’s sub-25K smartphone segment. However, despite the new price, Realme continued its value-oriented formula with the Realme 9 Pro+, making it one of the best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India. Now, Realme is continuing that formula with the launch of the Realme 10 Pro Plus last month.

The Realme 10 Pro+ is now the most premium smartphone in the ‘Number’ series and brings several improvements over its predecessor, while maintaining a similar price. The Realme 10 Pro+ price in India is set at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. Additionally, the 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants will set you back Rs 25,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. So let’s find out if the Realme 10 Pro+ is a worthy successor to the Realme 9 Pro+ (Review) and if it can compete in a highly competitive mid-range market.

Design and Build

Straight off the bat, we see that the Realme 10 Pro+ has a new look with its curved screen, making it the first phone in the ‘Number’ series to feature a curved display. The curved front panel also gives the phone a premium look. On the back is a new Hyperspace finish, which Realme says has a “prism acceleration pattern” and “nebula particles.” This translates to a sparkly, eye-catching finish. Apart from the flashy Hyperspace Gold colour, Realme also offers the 10 Pro Plus in Dark Matter and Nebula Blue colours if you are looking for a more subtle look.

While you do get glass protection on the screen of the Realme 10 Pro+, both the back and frame are made of plastic. On the flip side, the plastic body allows Realme to keep the weight of the phone down to 173 grams, while the 7.78mm thickness is relatively slim. Realme also doesn’t mention the type of glass used on the front panel but does confirm that it is double reinforced for strength and that the phone could survive drops from around one meter. On the back, the three cameras are housed in two individual modules that protrude from the rear panel but eliminate the need of a camera island.