Qualcomm Snapdragon launch event on May 20; Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 tipped

American semiconductor supplier Qualcomm is hosting a Snapdragon event in China on May 20. While details were sketchy, Qualcomm did confirm it will launch a new Snapdragon mobile platform.

Qualcomm took to the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo to confirm that the Snapdragon event would be held on May 20 at 8 pm local time. The event, “Snapdragon Night”, would offer a first look at the new Snapdragon mobile platform.

Source: Weibo

Qualcomm would also use the event to showcase new products, experiences, and co-operations while exploring the future of mobile experience, reports said.

Qualcomm is yet to confirm the mobile platform in question, though it will likely be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset. However, the chipmaker may also reveal the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.

Reports suggested that the Plus model of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset will be manufactured on TSMC’s 4nm fabrication process. The vanilla version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which powers the Android flagships of 2022, is based on Samsung’s 4nm process.

A report by Onsitego noted that Qualcomm was planning to shift its flagship chip orders to TSMC as the “Taiwanese firm’s 4nm fabrication process offers more yield and stable chips”.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC will also be the first mobile platform by Qualcomm to use TSMC’s 4nm node.

Qualcomm could also launch the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset at the Snapdragon Night event. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip will power the next generation of mid-range 5G smartphones. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 mobile platform is expected to debut on the Oppo Reno 8 series on May 23.