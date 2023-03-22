Premium smartphones make up 50% of global handset revenue: Report

While global smartphone shipments fell by 12 percent year-on-year in 2022, a new report indicates a rise in sale of premium smartphones. The premium segment captured more than a fifth of the global smartphone sales and over 50 percent of the total global smartphone revenue.

According to data from Counterpoint Research, global premium smartphone sales climbed 1 percent on-year in contrast, which allowed the price segment to contribute to 55 percent of the total global smartphone market revenue for the first time ever. The report notes that there were several reasons for this growth.

Counterpoint’s analysts also noted that despite the tough market conditions in 2022, “affluent consumers were more immune to the macroeconomic difficulties than customers from the lower end”. This meant sales in the premium segment grew, while those in the entry and mid-range segments fell. Additionally, the $1,000 and above price segment was the fastest growing, 38 percent year-on-year, in 2022.

Moneycontrol News