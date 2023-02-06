 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Poco X5 Pro 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display: Check price, specs and offers

Carlsen Martin
Feb 06, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST

The Poco X5 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs 22,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB variant will set you back Rs 24,999.

The Poco X5 Pro will go on sale in India through Flipkart starting February 13 at 12:00 pm IST.

The Poco X5 Pro 5G has officially been unveiled in India. The Poco X5 Pro 5G arrives in India’s mid-range smartphone market to take on the likes of the Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G.

Poco X5 Pro Price in India

Poco X5 Pro 5G Launch Offers