Poco X5, Poco X5 Pro 5G make global debut with Snapdragon chipsets, 120Hz AMOLED displays

The Poco X5 series has officially been unveiled globally. The line-up includes the Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro. While the vanilla Poco X5 skips the Indian market, the Poco X5 Pro 5G was only just released in the country.

Poco X5, Poco X5 Pro Prices

The Poco X5 price is set at $249 (roughly Rs 20,600) for the base 4GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB configuration will set you back $299 (roughly Rs 24,750). The Poco X5 Pro price is set at $299 (roughly Rs 24,750) for the base 6GB/128GB variant, while the top-end 8GB/256GB model costs $349 (roughly Rs 28,900).

Xiaomi is also offering an Early Bird discount of $50 (roughly Rs 4,150) across all Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro models. The Poco X5 series will be available for purchase globally starting tomorrow, February 7. However, prices may vary depending on the region.

Poco X5 5G Specifications The vanilla Poco X5 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It also comes with up to 256GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Poco X5 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits and DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The handset runs Android 12 based on MIUI 14. The Poco X5 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 33W fast charging support. For optics, the Poco X5 comes with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide unit, and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, there's a 13 MP selfie camera. The Poco X5 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W charging. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset supports NFC and boasts an IP53 splash resistant rating. The Poco X5 5G comes in Green, Black, and Blue colours. Poco X5 Pro 5G Specifications The Poco X5 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset runs Android 12 with the MIUI 14 for Poco skin on top. The Poco X5 Pro also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. The phone is also expected to feature a 6.67-inch Xfinity 10-bit AMOLED panel with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The adaptive refresh rate allows you to scale between 30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz. The screen also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and DCI-P3 colour gamut. For optics, the Poco X5 Pro gets a 108 MP primary camera paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro lens. The main camera also supports OIS. On the front, the X5 Pro 5G gets a 16 MP selfie camera. It boasts an IP53 rating for splash resistance and dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos support. The X5 Pro features an IP53 rating for splash resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone comes in Astral Black, Poco Yellow, and Horizon Blue colour options.

