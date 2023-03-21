 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Poco X5 5G with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display now available for purchase in India

Mar 21, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST

The Poco X5 5G is now available for purchase in India. The Poco X5 5G was only recently unveiled in the Indian market on the back of the Poco X5 Pro 5G. The Poco X5 5G comes with a Snapdragon chipset, an AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup, and a large battery.

Poco X5 5G Price in India

The Poco X5 price in India is set at Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the top-end 8GB/256GB variant will set you back 20,999. It is available at a discount of Rs 2,000 for customers using ICICI bank cards and an additional exchange discount of Rs 2,000 for users who are looking to upgrade their smartphone.

Poco X5 5G Specifications