Oppo Reno 8T 5G launched in India with Android 13, triple camera setup, Snapdragon 695 SoC

Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G comes with a 6.7-inch curved display and a 108-megapixel camera

(Image Courtesy: Oppo)

Oppo Reno 8T 5G smartphone has been launched in India. The Android 13 handset has a triple camera module, and a glow design back cover that Oppo says has been etched with pyramid-shaped crystals at a microscopic level.

Besides the smartphone, Oppo launched the Enco Air 3 TWS earbuds.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G pricing and availability