Oppo Find N2 Flip hits global markets to take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Check Price, Specifications, Availability

The Oppo Find N2 Flip has officially been unveiled globally. The Find N2 Flip debuts as Oppo’s first clamshell folding smartphone and was first unveiled in China at Oppo INNO Day 2022 back in December. The Find N2 Flip is aimed at bringing competition to the foldable smartphone market, primarily to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Review).

Oppo Find N2 Flip Price

The Oppo Find N2 Flip price is set at £849 (roughly Rs 84,500) in the UK for the 8GB/256GB model. The Find N2 Flip comes in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple colour options. Additionally, Oppo’s latest foldable smartphone is also available in other regions in Europe, while the phone will also hit Indian markets soon. The Oppo Find N2 Flip price in India is expected to start from under Rs 80,000.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Specifications

Carlsen Martin