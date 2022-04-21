OnePlus Nord N20 rolls out with AMOLED display, 64 MP triple cameras and Snapdragon 695 SoC

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G has officially been unveiled in the US. The OnePlus Nord N20 is a mid-range 5G phone with a Snapdragon chipset, a triple-camera setup, a sizeable battery with fast charging, and an AMOLED display.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G Price

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is priced at $282 (Rs 21,600) for the sole 6GB/128GB variant. The phone comes in a blue colour option and will begin shipping via T-Mobile in North America on April 28.

The Nord N20 5G might be exclusive to North America but it is looking like a rebranded version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, which is scheduled to debut in India on April 28, with some tweaks. OnePlus Nord N20 specifications are also similar to those of Oppo F21 Pro 5G that was recently unveiled in India.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G Specifications

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of expandable storage. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Like the OnePlus Nord CE 2 (Review) that was recently unveiled in India, the Nord N20 runs on Android 11 with the company’s custom OxygenOS skin on top. The OnePlus Nord N20 opts for a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Nord N20 gets a triple-camera setup that consists of a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor. While information regarding the front camera is scarce, it will likely be a 16 MP shooter.