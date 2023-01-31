OnePlus Nord 3 specifications, design leaked online ahead OnePlus 11 5G launch

The OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R are set to hit Indian markets next week at the company’s flagship Cloud 11 event. However, more OnePlus smartphones could be on their way in the coming months, chief among them being the OnePlus Nord 3 and OnePlus Nord Ce 3.

Known tipster Digital Chat Station recently shared schematics of the OnePlus Nord 3. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 3 specifications were also leaked on Twitter.

According to the leak, the OnePlus Nord 3 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, which is a solid upgrade over last year’s MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip on the Nord 2T (Review). Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 3 is also touted to sport a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone is expected to have flat sides and OnePlus’ iconic slider makes a return. The handset is also tipped to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 will run on Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1 on top.

For optics, the OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to feature a triple-camera setup on the back. Previous reports have suggested that the OnePlus Nord 3 will use a 50 MP Sony IMX890 main camera sensor or a 64 MP Omnivision primary camera sensor. The main camera will be paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro lens.

Carlsen Martin