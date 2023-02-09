 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OnePlus 11 vs iQOO 11: Which is the best smartphone under Rs 60,000 in 2023?

Carlsen Martin
Feb 09, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST

Check out the full specs comparison between the iQOO 11 5G and OnePlus 11 5G.

The OnePlus 11 5G was recently unveiled in India and globally as the company’s first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. However, even before its launch, the OnePlus 11 has one big competitor in the Indian market, the iQOO 11 5G.

On paper, both the OnePlus 11 5G and the iQOO 11 5G are indistinguishable, given the similarities in the display, chipset, camera setups, battery capacity, and charging speed. So let’s dig deep and see what are the differences between the OnePlus 11 and iQOO 11.

iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 11

Specs OnePlus 11 5G iQOO 11 5G
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Display 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO3 AMOLED, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1,300 nits Peak Brightness 6.78-inch QHD+ LTPO4 AMOLED, 144Hz, HDR10+, 1,800 nits Peak Brightness
RAM 8GB/16GB LPDDR5X 8GB/16GB LPDDR5X
Storage 128GB/256GB UFS 4.0 256GB UFS 4.0
Rear Cameras 50 MP with OIS + 48 MP Ultrawide + 32 MP Telephoto 50 MP with OIS + 8 MP Ultrawide + 13 MP Telephoto
Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.5 16 MP, f/2.5
Battery 5,000 mAh, 100W wired charging 5,000 mAh, 120W wired charging
Software Android 13, OxygenOS 13 Android 13, Funtouch OS 13
Colours Eternal Green, Titan Black Alpha (Black), Legend (BMW Motorsport Theme)
Price Rs 56,999 / 61,999 Rs 59,999 / 64,999
Design

Design is subjective, so only you can tell which phone is the more attractive of the two. That being said, there are some obvious differences between the two phones. First of them being, the finish of the back panel. And in this aspect we prefer the BMW Motorsport back panel of the iQOO 11 5G. However, on the front, the OnePlus 11 5G features just the right amount of screen curvature to make it look elegant without sacrificing utility.

Build