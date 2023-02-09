OnePlus 11 vs iQOO 11: Which is the best smartphone under Rs 60,000 in 2023?

The OnePlus 11 5G was recently unveiled in India and globally as the company’s first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. However, even before its launch, the OnePlus 11 has one big competitor in the Indian market, the iQOO 11 5G.

On paper, both the OnePlus 11 5G and the iQOO 11 5G are indistinguishable, given the similarities in the display, chipset, camera setups, battery capacity, and charging speed. So let’s dig deep and see what are the differences between the OnePlus 11 and iQOO 11.

iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 11

Specs OnePlus 11 5G iQOO 11 5G Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO3 AMOLED, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1,300 nits Peak Brightness 6.78-inch QHD+ LTPO4 AMOLED, 144Hz, HDR10+, 1,800 nits Peak Brightness RAM 8GB/16GB LPDDR5X 8GB/16GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB/256GB UFS 4.0 256GB UFS 4.0 Rear Cameras 50 MP with OIS + 48 MP Ultrawide + 32 MP Telephoto 50 MP with OIS + 8 MP Ultrawide + 13 MP Telephoto Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.5 16 MP, f/2.5 Battery 5,000 mAh, 100W wired charging 5,000 mAh, 120W wired charging Software Android 13, OxygenOS 13 Android 13, Funtouch OS 13 Colours Eternal Green, Titan Black Alpha (Black), Legend (BMW Motorsport Theme) Price Rs 56,999 / 61,999 Rs 59,999 / 64,999

Design is subjective, so only you can tell which phone is the more attractive of the two. That being said, there are some obvious differences between the two phones. First of them being, the finish of the back panel. And in this aspect we prefer the BMW Motorsport back panel of the iQOO 11 5G. However, on the front, the OnePlus 11 5G features just the right amount of screen curvature to make it look elegant without sacrificing utility.

Build

The build quality on the OnePlus 11 gives it a slight edge over the iQOO 11. Both devices use Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and a glass back. But while the iQOO 11 5G uses standard AG glass, the OnePlus 11 5G opts for Gorilla Glass 5. The OnePlus 11 also has an IP64 rating, which gives it some protection from water, although it is far from the IP68 rating on most flagships. Performance

In terms of performance, both the OnePlus 11 5G and the iQOO 11 5G use the same Snapdragon chipset. Both phones also get a new and improved cooling system. OnePlus edges it in terms of connectivity with Wi-Fi 7 support, while the iQOO 11 uses older Wi-Fi 6. However, iQOO edges it here as it features a dedicated V2 chip that works with the Snapdragon chip to boost frame rates and enhance gaming visuals. Display When it comes to the display, iQOO and OnePlus both phones are pretty evenly matched yet trade blows every now and then. Both phones use LTPO panels capable of scaling all the way down to 1Hz. But the iQOO 11 5G leads the pack with its QHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, although the difference between 120Hz and 144Hz is paltry. The OnePlus 11 also comes with Dolby Vision support but the screen on the iQOO 11 is brighter. Overall, both phones are pretty evenly matched on the display front. Cameras The iQOO 11 5G does have an impressive primary camera that is impressive in its own rank. However, we are yet to test the cameras on the OnePlus 11 5G, so we'll only compare camera specifications here. The OnePlus 11 features a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS at the helm, while the iQOO 11 5G opts for a 50 MP Samsung GN5 sensor with OIS. For the ultrawide, the OnePlus 11 uses a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide shooter and a 32 MP Sony IMX709 sensor with 2x optical zoom. The iQOO 11 5G does fall short, at least in terms of resolution, with an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 13 MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. While the OnePlus 11's rear cameras have been tuned by camera expert Hasselblad, the iQOO 11's dedicated V2 chip improves night photography and videography. For selfies, the iQOO 11 5G and the OnePlus 11 5G opt for a 16 MP front camera. Software Support We haven't tested out the latest version of OxygenOS, so we'll go solely on software support here. The OnePlus 11 5G will get four years of OS updates and fives years of security updates, making it the best for updates on the Android front, on par with Samsung. The iQOO 11 falls a bit short as the brand only promises updates until Android 16 (which is three years) and four years of security updates. Verdict Both the OnePlus 11 and iQOO 11 trade blows, making it difficult to pronounce a clear-cut winner. However, if we were to chose one of the two phones, it would be the OnePlus 11 5G, judging by the specs and features on paper. On the other hand, the iQOO 11 5G would be the superior choice for enthusiast mobile gamers. It is worth noting that our assessment has been made by the specs of the two devices alone.

