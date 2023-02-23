Notion's generative AI model that can refine writing skills available to public

Notion Labs, the makers of note-taking and productivity app Notion, have announced the full launch of its new AI model built to assist writers and help automate routine tasks.

Called Notion AI, the model was in testing since November last year, and has now been made available for everyone to try for free in a limited capacity. There will be a cap on the conversations for free users, and Notion will offer subscription plans to increase that limit.

The AI model is designed to help simplify routine tasks like generating a summary from messy notes. It can also help you improve your writing skills, and assist in drafting proposals or even just listing the pros and cons of a decision you might be making.

Moneycontrol News