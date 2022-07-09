Nothing Phone (1) won't have a charger in the box, 33W wired charging support tipped

The Nothing Phone (1) is launching in India on July 12. Nothing has been teasing several details of its smartphone building up to its launch. However, a recent video has surfaced suggesting that the Nothing Phone (1) will not feature a charger in the box.

YouTuber Technical Guruji recently posted a first exclusive look at the Nothing Phone (1). The video gives us a close look at the phone’s retail box, all but confirming that the smartphone will ship without a charger

The video shows the Nothing Phone (1) box, which looks more like a book. The video also confirms that the packaging is made out of recycled materials and uses zero plastic. The retail box has no elements of plastic and aims toward a sustainable future. The box uses recycled fibre and uses soybean ink for the printing text.

Tipster Mukul Sharma recently revealed that the Nothing Phone (1) will come with 33W fast-charging support. However, the phone was listed on TUV alongside a charging brick that was capable of 45W fast charging. The charger for the Nothing Phone (1) will be sold separately, although it begs the question of whether Nothing will use sustainable materials in the charger box as well.



Nothing also recently uploaded a post about the camera capabilities of its first smartphone. While we already know that the phone will feature a primary 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor, information about the second shooter was scarce. However, the post notes that the Nothing Phone (1) will opt for two good cameras instead of four mediocre ones.

It reads, “So Phone (1) has just two cameras. Two superb ones. Not four mediocre ones.” This suggests that Phone (1) will likely feature a higher resolution ultrawide camera. The company did confirm that the second lens will feature a 114-degree field of view. The main camera would also use dual OIS and EIS stabilization.

The Nothing Phone (1) will use the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone is also expected to feature a 120Hz OLED display. It will run on Android 12 with Nothing’s proprietary OS on top. The handset will pack a 4,500 mAh battery that will support both wired and wireless charging.

