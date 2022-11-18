 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nothing Phone (1) available at discounted price on Flipkart: Here are all the details

Moneycontrol News
Nov 18, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST

Nothing is offering a flat discount of Rs 6,500 on the purchase of the Phone (1) through the e-commerce platform.

The Nothing Phone (1) is currently available at a discounted price on e-commerce platform Flipkart. The Phone (1) was the first smartphone released by Car Pei’s new venture ‘Nothing’. Since the launch of the Nothing Phone (1) in July, the device has received multiple price revisions in India.

However, the Nothing Phone (1) was also available at a cheaper price during this year’s festive season. Now, again, the device is available at a discounted price on Flipkart.

Nothing is offering a flat discount of Rs 6,500 on the purchase of the Phone (1) through the e-commerce platform. Additionally, the discount is applicable on all versions of the Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (1) Discounted Price India

Nothing Phone (1) Configuration Original Price Discounted Price
8GB/128GB Rs 33,999 Rs 27,499
8GB/256GB Rs 36,999 Rs 29,499
12GB/256GB Rs 38,999 Rs 32,499

The Nothing Phone (1) has been one of the standout smartphones of 2022. With a starting price tag of Rs 33,999, the Phone (1) was certainly worth considering in a crowded market. Now, at its new price of Rs 27,499, the Phone (1) is one of the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India. Check out our full review of the Nothing Phone (1) down below.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications 

The Nothing Phone (1) is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Nothing Phone (1) packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and 15W wireless charging support. However, there’s no charger included in the box. The handset sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ Flexible OLED display with a peak brightness of 1200 nits.