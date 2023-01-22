 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nothing Ear Stick Review: Is form over functionality a winning formula for affordable true wireless earbuds?

Jan 22, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

The Nothing Ear Stick TWS earbuds feature an eye-catching design that stands out from the crowd but are they practical?

The Nothing Ear Stick true wireless earbuds do everything to stand out from the crowd.

Nothing recently launched its second pair of true wireless earbuds in India, which comes on the back of the Nothing Phone (1), the company’s first smartphone and the Nothing Ear (1). However, unlike the Nothing Ear (1), the new Ear Stick buds feature an unconventional yet eye-catching design.

Before we dive into the Nothing Ear Stick review, let’s look at its pricing and availability in India. The Nothing Ear Stick price in India is set at Rs 6,999 with the buds available for purchase through Flipkart and Myntra. Now, back to the review:

Design

Straight off the bat, the Nothing Ear Stick TWS earbuds are the most unconventional-looking earbuds we’ve seen. The earbuds themselves feature a half-in-ear design, sitting on the ridges of the ear just outside the ear canal rather than in it as with most true wireless earbuds. The speaker grilles are built directly into the large white earpiece, which means there are no ear tips. Each earbud also weighs 4.4 grams and is on the light side, sitting comfortably in your ears, despite the lack of soft silicone ear tips.

But despite the comfort of using the Nothing Ear Stick TWS earbuds, the fit wasn’t quite as secure, and I didn’t feel very confident using them while cycling. Each earbud also features a red (right) and white (left) dot to indicate which ear they go on. Moving on to the case, which is arguably the most unique aspect of the Nothing Ear Stick. The transparent design of the earbuds continues with the case as half of it is covered by a transparent plastic body, while the inner half that houses the earbuds is white.