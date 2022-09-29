Nothing Ear (stick) design revealed, Phone (1) new update brings camera improvements

Nothing recently teased a new pair of true wireless earbuds at the London Fashion Week. The Nothing Ear (stick) will launch later this year, but the company recently released a new hands-on video from internationally acclaimed designer Errolson Hugh.

The company confirmed that the Nothing Ear (stick) is launching later this year. The new earbuds will feature a feather-light built with a comfortable ergonomic design. However, the most unique aspect of the buds is the new case, which is inspired by classic cosmetic silhouettes. The video also shows the case’s unique opening mechanism.

Apart from the Nothing Ear (stick) true wireless earbuds, the company also confirmed a major update for the Nothing Phone (1). The first version of Nothing OS was first released in July. And the latest update, Nothing OS 1.1.4, brings major updates to the Phone (1)’s cameras.

The new update brings more natural skin tones for portraits on the front camera, while night mode shooting times have been reduced. Outdoor scenes are sharper with multi-frame HDR, and colours of faces are fine-tuned in outdoor environments. Nothing has also added a low light HDR algorithm for clearer night shots.

Additionally, colour calibration in the ultra-wide camera has been improved to match the quality of the primary camera. There’s a new motion detection algorithm for better shots of moving objects. Shooting speed has increased when using HDR in ultra-wide mode and night mode shots now have increased colour accuracy.

Nothing has also optimised the battery consumption of the Always-on Display. The Phone (1) will now support LHDC technology for high-definition sound. To download the new Nothing OS 1.1.4, head to the phone’s Settings > System Update.