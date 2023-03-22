Nothing Ear (2) to be launched today: How to watch the livestream, what to expect and more

Nothing is gearing up for its first product launch of 2023 on March 22. The Nothing Ear (2) true wireless earbuds are the third earphones by the company, following the Nothing Ear (1) and Nothing Ear (Stick).

The Nothing Ear (2) launch in India and global markets is taking place later today at 08:30 pm (IST). The Nothing Ear (2) event will be live streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. We’ve embedded the live stream down below, so you can catch all the action live.

Nothing Ear (2) - Expected Price in India

Moneycontrol News