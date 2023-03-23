 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nothing Ear (2) launched in India, boasting improved ANC, LHDC 5.0 support, and Hi-Res audio

Carlsen Martin
Mar 23, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Nothing has officially unveiled its third pair of true wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear (2), which serves as the company's latest flagship TWS earbuds and succeeds the Nothing Ear (1). The Ear (2) boasts several upgrades over its predecessor, and in this article, we'll take a closer look at its specifications and features.

Nothing Ear (2) Price in India

The Nothing Ear (2) price in India is set at Rs 9,999. Nothing’s latest true wireless earbuds will go on sale in India from March 28 at 12:00 pm (IST) through Flipkart, Myntra, and other offline retail outlets. For comparison, this is a significant price hike over the Nothing Ear (1), which costs Rs 5,999 at launch.

Nothing Ear (2) Features, Specifications 