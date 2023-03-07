Nothing Ear (2) launch teased for March 22

Nothing has teased the launch of the Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds for March 22. The teaser image only shows a portion of the earbuds case being pushed by a beetle, which like the ladybug for Nothing Ear (1), will presumably serve as a mascot for the release.

Nothing will likely stick to its transparent case design, which in the image, looks similar to the one for Nothing Ear (1).

According to various online leaks, the new buds, which will be launched at 8.30 pm India time, feature a noise-cancelling microphone that will be repositioned on the sides, unlike the top from the previous generation.

Moneycontrol News