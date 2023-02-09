 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nokia X30 5G launch in India confirmed: Will feature 100% recycled aluminium, 65% recycled plastic build

Carlsen Martin
Feb 09, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST

The Nokia X30 5G price in Europe starts from €530 (roughly Rs 42,100). We believe the Nokia X30 5G price in India will start from the sub-35K mark.

Nokia has teased the launch of a new smartphone in India. The Nokia X30 5G is making its way to India soon. The Nokia X30 was unveiled as a mid-tier 5G smartphone globally in September 2022 and is only now making its way to India.

HMD Global's Vice President for India & MENA, Sanmeet Kochhar recently took to Twitter to tease the Nokia X30 5G launch in India. While Kochhar didn’t provide an official release date, he did note that the device would be “coming soon”. Nokia X30 5G Expected Price in India

The Nokia X30 5G was already unveiled in global markets, giving us a detailed look about its specifications. The Nokia X30 5G price in Europe starts from €530 (roughly Rs 42,100). We believe the Nokia X30 5G price in India will start from the sub-35K mark. Kochhar also revealed design and build aspects of the Nokia X30 5G.

He noted that the Nokia X30 5G is made with 100 percent recycled aluminium and 65 percent recycled plastic. Despite its mid-tier specifications, the Nokia X30 5G opts for an aluminium frame and Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the display. However, the back panel of the phone is made of plastic. The Nokia X30 5G comes in Cloudy Blue and Ice White colours.

Nokia X30 5G Specifications 