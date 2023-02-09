MSI launches new creator, gaming, productivity laptops in India with latest 13th Gen Intel, Nvidia RTX 40 series hardware

MSI has officially dropped new laptops in India for gaming, content creation, and business and productivity that were first unveiled at CES 2023. The new laptops arrive in MSI’s Creator Z Series, Raider, Titan, Stealth, Prestige, and other line-ups.

At the top of the gaming list is the desktop replacement Titan GT77, which features a starting price of Rs 5,48,990. Additionally, the new MSI Stealth gaming laptops start from Rs 1,62,990. MSI has also introduced a Stealth Studio laptop, which is priced from Rs 2,01,990. The last of the premium gaming laptops are the Raider GE78 and Raider GE68, which start from Rs 3,35,990 and Rs 4,14,990, respectively.

MSI also introduced several mid-range gaming laptops in its Vector, Pulse, Katana, and new Cyborg series. The MSI Vector GP77 price is set at Rs 2,79,990, while the new Pulse laptops start from Rs 1,90,990. Lastly, the MSI Katana and MSI Cyborg laptops start from Rs 1,54,990 and Rs 1,11,990, respectively.

Moving on to the consumer notebooks and first off is the new MSI Summit Flip Evo laptops that feature a starting price of Rs 1,62,990. The new Prestige and Modern laptops will be available for as low as Rs 1,39,990 and Rs 58,990, respectively.

Carlsen Martin