Monster Hunter Rise, Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden land on Game Pass in January

The Xbox Game Pass line-up for the month of January 2023 will be spearheaded by Monster Hunter Rise, Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden.

The popular JRPGs will join Persona 5 Royal that debuted on the service in October last year. Persona 3 Portable is a remaster of the PlayStation Portable version of the PlayStation 2 original.

It introduces tons of quality of life improvements but notably dials down the presentation compared to the PS2 original. It also introduces an option to play as a female main character, with her own decisions and relationships to form.

Persona 4 Golden is the enhanced re-release of the original PlayStation 2 original for the PlayStation Vita. The port adds a ton of new convenience features, content, characters and story arcs compared to the original.

The game was re-released on Steam for PC in 2020, and in 2022 as part of the 25th Persona Anniversary, a new port was announced for the PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S. Nintendo Switch and Windows 10 Store for PC. Both games will hit Game Pass on 19th January, 2023.

Capcom's super popular Monster Hunter series will also be debuting on Game Pass on 20th January, 2023 with Monster Hunter Rise. The newest installment in the long-running franchise started life on the modest Nintendo Switch before it was released on PC.

Now alongside the Game Pass release, will be ports for the PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.