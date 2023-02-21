Microsoft's new AI can play Minecraft, but it won't be released to the public

Microsoft has reportedly created an Artificial Intelligence (AI) program that can play Minecraft, but it is only for internal testing.

The AI has supposedly been created using a different AI technology than Prometheus - the codename for the new Bing AI that uses ChatGPT.

As reported by Semafor, the program was demoed internally to employees and allows users to control the actions of their character in-game, by telling them what to do.

Moneycontrol News