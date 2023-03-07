 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Microsoft's Bing AI can impersonate celebrities

Moneycontrol News
Mar 07, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST

Microsoft updated Bing AI preview over the weekend with the ability to impersonate celebrities

(Representational Image)

Microsoft has pushed out an interesting little update to Bing AI over the weekend that lets it impersonate celebrities.

First spotted by Bleeping Computer, the AI chatbot powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT technology, can now answer your questions while pretending to be a celebrity.

Also Read | Microsoft gives the Bing AI chatbot some personality

What's interesting is that the mode is somewhat hidden, and requires you to ask Bing AI about its celebrity chat mode.