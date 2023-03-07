Microsoft announces a 'Future of Work With AI' event on March 16

Microsoft has announced a "Future of Work with AI" event for March 16 when the technology giant is expected to share details of upcoming artificial intelligence products for the workplace even as it continues to integrate the AI behind ChatGPT with more developer tools.

The event will begin at 9.30pm India time and will be hosted by Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella and Corporate Vice President of Work and Business Applications Jared Spataro.

Microsoft has gone all-in on AI, rolling out features and updates to its portfolio and baking it into its products looking to steal the march over rivals.

Moneycontrol News