Meta rolls out paid verifications for Instagram, Facebook in the US

Moneycontrol News
Mar 18, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST

Users can buy blue verification checkmarks for $12 a month on Instagram and Facebook. Those signing up through iOS or Android will have to pay $15 because of the fee that Apple and Google charge

(Image: Sara Kurfess/Unsplash)

Facebook parent Meta has launched its paid verification programme — Meta Verified — in the United States, as the company looks to boost revenue amid layoffs.

Users will now be able to buy verified blue checkmarks for $12 a month, Engadget reported. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the subscription service would offer "proactive impersonation protection" and access to customer support.

Those signing up using iOS or Android will have to pay $15 a month because of the cuts Apple and Google take on each in-app purchase.

