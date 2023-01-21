Merriam-Webster acquires Wordle clone Quordle

Merriam-Webster, the American publishing company known for its dictionaries, has acquired Quordle.

A clone of the popular word game Wordle, Quordle rose to prominence in the wake of the original's popularity by offering a unique gimmick.

Instead of having you guess letters in a single word, Quordle tasks you with guessing with four words at once, making it a lot harder. You get nine attempts and each correct guess will light up the letter and fill it out.

Technology publication TechCrunch spotted the acquisition first when it noticed that the Quordle site now redirects to its own space in Merriam-Webster's website.

Curiously, no announcements have been made of the acquisition except a small tweet by Quordle creator Freddie Meyer.

The deal's terms have not been disclosed.

Wordle was also acquired by The New York Times in February last year, for an, "undisclosed price in the low seven figures."

"The game has done what so few games have done -- it has captured our collective imagination and brought us all a little closer together," Jonathan Knight, general manager of New York Times Games, had said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News

